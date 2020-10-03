KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash just east of Kincaid on IL 104.
Police said IL 104 will be closed for a couple of hours. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
Illinois Stare Police District 9 Troopers, Taylorville Fire Department. Christian County Sheriff's Officer and IDOT are on the scene.
