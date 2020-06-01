SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Statehouse will close early Monday afternoon due to planned demonstrations.
The secretary of state's office advised the Associated Press the Statehouse will close at 2 p.m. Monday. Secretary of state office buildings will also close, including The Howlett Building, the Illinois State Library, the Herndon Building and the Driver Services building (2701 S. Dirksen Parkway), per CapitolFax.com.
The office advised media should vacate the press room out of "an abundance of caution". Media is not required to leave.
A Black Lives Matter rally is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the area of the Lincoln Statue in downtown Springfield.
