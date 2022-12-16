SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — An Auburn man has been sentenced to 69 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mason E. Bertrand, 34, was found guilty by a jury on September 21, 2022 after a three-day trial.
According to a release from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, Bertrand was found guilty of the repeated sexual assault of his 13-year-old daughter between April 2018 and September 2019.
The victim spoke at the sentencing hearing about the kind of impact the crimes had on her.
Following the sentencing, Felony Division Chief Mary Beth Rodgers stated:
“We hope the conviction of this individual on all counts and the Judge’s sentence of nearly 70 years in prison sends a clear message. First, to survivors of these horrible crimes, if you come forward, there is help and there is hope. And to those who think they can abuse their positions of trust and authority, your power over these victims is not absolute – we will do everything within our power to seek justice for sexual assault victims and hold offenders accountable for these heinous acts.”
