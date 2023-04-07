(WAND) - Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright has been appointed by Governor JB Pritzker to the Illinois Forensic Science Commission.
Wright's appointment was confirmed by the Illinois Senate on March 29.
The goal of the commission is to improve coordination between police and forensic scientists and help decrease the DNA backlog in cases.
There are 11 states, including Illinois, with a Forensic Science Commission.
Prizker created the commission and signed the bill into law in August of 2022.
Wright has served as state's attorney since 2018.
