DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County State's Attorney, Scott Rueter has reviewed evidence from the March 30 shooting in which a man armed with a knife was shot by the Decatur Police Department during a domestic violence call.
On April 21, both Rueter and Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel ruled the use of force was not in violation of state laws and was "unfortunately a necessary response" to the actions of the armed man, Steven L. Hirstein.
According to Rueter, on March 30, 2023, DPD officers responded to a report of a minor being threatened with a knife by Hirstein. The father of the child removed his child and other children from the home where a confrontation was occurring between Hirstein and his partner. Hirstein’s partner was the mother of the child that was threatened. When officers arrived, they observed her to be bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds.
Officers did a sweep of the residence and found the suspect, Hirstein, hiding in a bathroom of the home. He repeatedly closed the door when officers would open the door to gain entrance to the bathroom. Officers observed a knife sheath outside of the bathroom. Hirstein refused to exit the room after being given multiple commands by officers.
During this interaction, Hirstein broke through the door and threw a knife at the officers. Officers saw a knife in his other hand and discharged their weapons.
Hirstein was shot in both hands and one arm. First aid was rendered until he could be taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life threatening. After being released from the hospital he was booked in the Macon County Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated assault.
Rueter concluded that the actions of the officers were justified based on the actions of Hirstein.
In conjunction with Rueter's findings, Chief Brandel also found the officers legally justified in their use of deadly force. After a review, the chief is of the position that the officers were in compliance with DPD policies and procedures.
Brandel released this statement following his findings,
"Both officers were faced with a grave threat to their lives. They responded in a way to protect themselves and each other so they could all go home to their families. I am proud of these officers for their performance under these conditions and their commitment to protect our community. I thank the community for their support of the officers involved and the department as a whole throughout this process. It matters more than you know. I ask that we all continue to work together as one team to make our city safe. We cannot do it alone."
