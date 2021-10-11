CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 speaks out about violence in the community after the Station 1 firehouse was struck by gunfire.
A Facebook post by the Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 shows pictures of where the station was hit by gunfire.
According to the post no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 shared in the post, "We are here to serve the community, we spend a third of our lives at the firehouse. We will always be there when you need us, but we as a community have to do better. The violence needs to come to a end."
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact crime stoppers (217) 373-8477.
