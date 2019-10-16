EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – New features will be added soon to the largest cross in the U.S., the Cross at the Crossroads.
The Cross was illuminated just five days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York in 2001. It stands 198 feet high with arms extending 113 feet across.
Work is currently underway to add ten life-size statues of Jesus at various times in his life. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by Christmas.
If you would like to donate to the project call, 217-540-4100. A capital campaign is expected to be launched in the near future.