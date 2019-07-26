SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Starting next year, there will no longer a statute of limitations on the prosecution of criminal assault in Illinois.
Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2135 removes the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Currently, the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault is within ten years of the commission of the crime if the victim reported the offense within three years.