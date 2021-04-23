STAUNTON, Ill. (WAND) - Staunton teachers are calling for the district superintendent to resign.
This follows a vote of "no confidence" at a Wednesday school board meeting against Superintendent Cynthia Tolbert. The Staunton Federation of Teachers, IFT Local 4818 said a call for the "investigation and resignation" of Tolbert follows months of concern.
The union said Tolbert has mishandled employee and student records, published derogatory remarks and academic information about a student, misused funds and changed working conditions without trying to bargain with the union.
“We have not arrived at this decision hastily and we fully understand the severity of this action. However, we must act on behalf of our students. Our working conditions are students’ learning conditions,” said Suellen Goebel, second grade teacher and union president. “Ms. Tolbert refuses to collaborate or communicate with us appropriately and has made decisions that, at best, demonstrate her lack of respect for teachers and students, and at worst, violate the law.”
“We’ve always had a relationship of mutual respect with the school board members and district leadership, and we continue to put the needs of our students first," Goebel continued. "Ms. Tolbert has created a hostile work environment and is unqualified to make decisions affecting our students and our district."
WAND News made multiple attempts to reach Tolbert for comment by phone and email and did not hear back. Should the superintendent respond, a statement will be added to this story.
