MOWEAQUA, ILL. (WAND) - The holidays are full of gathering and large crowds.
Nupur Verma, MD, Family Medicine Physician with HSHS Medical Group explained why we tend to see more illnesses spread around this time of year.
"When you're not exposed to the sunlight during the cold weather, you tend to sleep more and exercise less. Which actually contributes to weaker immune systems as well. Currently during this time of year, we see more flu, COVID, and RSV," said Verma.
Before planning to go out and celebrate New Year's Eve, health experts urge people to make sure they are safe and healthy to do so. After traveling and being around larger groups, Verma shared what precautions people need to take.
"Definitely if you're feeling sick stay home, don't try to go out and spread anything. Get vaccinated for COVID and the flu. Test yourself if you have symptoms. Wash your hand thoroughly at all times, and definitely wear a mask when taking flights," said Verma.
Parents have dealt with a medication shortage for infants and children this season. Pharmacist and owner of Moweaqua Pharmacy, Terry Traster, explained how people can battle the shortage.
"I had one child; I believe they were eight. And they had four things. They had RSV, COVID, the flu and strep throat. Even though there are these shortages, there are ways around them. The infant's and children's dosages can be converted into adult dosages," said Traster.
Contact your pharmacist or physician for the appropriate dosage before giving it to your child. Take these steps to head into a healthy New Year.
