MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - This Independence Day weekend is likely to be the hottest one of the year so far for Central Illinois, and the Macon County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health have tips on how to stay safe during the high temperatures.
"Listen to your body, and also the people that are around you, to make sure you're checking on them as well," says Macon County Health Dept. Administrator Brandi Binkley. "If you don't listen to your body, you might miss some signs if you are starting to have a heat-related illness."
IDPH advises staying in an air-conditioned area during the hottest parts of the day, and says air conditioning is the "strongest protective factor against heat-related illness." If you don't have air conditioning in your home, you can to a public area like a shopping mall or a cooling center to stay cool. Information on cooling centers in your area can be found here.
Health officials also say to limit outdoor activity, and avoid any outdoor work that isn't necessary.
"Limit some of the exposure outside, during those midday hours, where it's going to be the hottest," says Binkley. "I know a lot of people like to be outside... If you are going to do that, make sure that you're wearing and re-applying sunscreen... Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, and pace yourself."
It's also important to drink a lot of water - probably much more than you usually do.
"Make sure you are hydrating as much as possible, more than you would usually drink water," Binkley says. "And don't wait until you're thirsty to drink."
Your pets need to stay cool also. IDPH says to make sure your pets have extra water in these temperatures, as well as a shaded place to stay in, to get away from the sun.
