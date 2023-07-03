CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - When celebrating Independence Day, fireworks quickly come to the mind of many Americans.
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, hand injuries are the most common type of injury associated with fireworks, accounting for approximately 28% of all fireworks-related injuries. They also reported that in 2020, there were an estimated 10,000 fireworks-related injuries treated in US hospital emergency rooms, with 1,600 of those injuries involving the hand and finger area.
Occupational Therapist Tor Ulla at Christie Clinic says he's seen painful hand injuries after firework use. He told WAND, "Using protective gear is crucial for anyone handling fireworks." He added the gear can protect you from burns and debris. Some other tips to stay safe include:
- Follow safety guidelines provided by the manufacturer and local firework regulations in your area.
- Designate one person to handle the fireworks
- Ensure designated person is not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to dispose of any used fireworks.
- Do no relight duds if the firework fails to ignite. After 20 minutes, soak the dud in water to prevent accidental ignition.
- Keep children at a safe distance from fireworks and do not allow them to handle them.
- Leave fireworks to professionals and consider attending a professional show instead of doing it yourself.
When it comes to sparklers, Tor Ulla told WAND, "Everybody love sparklers and they seem like a harmless, fun thing for kids to play with, but they can actually burn at 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hotter than a blow torch." He adds they can cause some pretty serious third-degree burns.
If you do sustain any sort of injury from fireworks, seek medical attention immediately. "If at any point where you get burn that's more than just a superficial burn, I would most definitely go see a health professional right away because these burns can turn into infection and be deeper than you think they actually will be," Ulla said.
