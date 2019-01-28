(WAND) - Staying warn for the winter isn't something many of us think twice about. Jackets, gloves, earmuffs and a regulated heater that we can easily turn on and off. Not much to think about there, unless of course you're a home owner.
"This is the time of year that we get really busy," said Jeremy Tennyson of Air King. "For some people they're just turning on their furnaces for the first time and finding they don't work."
The Midwest is set to see below zero temperatures this week and Tennyson says, there's no better time to maintenance your heating system.
"The biggest thing here is the filters," he explained, showing a new filter next to an old one. "They really should be changed once a month."
Tennyson told WAND that changing your filter out can be the difference between having heat and going without.
"Older homes if they're not insulated, they are not going to heat as well," he explained. "If you notice your thermostat falling behind it may not be the filter or the furnace, it may be because you don't have enough insulation in your house. Newer homes are designed for this."
If you have questions or have been putting off the maintenance for your heating system, Tennyson suggests you call sooner than later.D
"If you wait and you have issues, whenever it's negative we could be backed up with hundreds of calls and you could be waiting for hours."