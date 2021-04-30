PITTSBURGH (WAND) - An Illinois Fighting Illini guard was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Kendrick Green, a redshirt junior, was drafted with the 24th pick of the 3rd round Friday night (87 overall).
When he entered the U of I, Green was a four-star recruit out of high school in Peoria. He switched from defense to offensive line during his redshirt freshman season at Illinois in 2017.
Green earned first team All-Big Ten honors as a junior.
