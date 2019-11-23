(WAND) - Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph didn't come away clean in regards to the Steelers-Browns brawl last week.
The NFL fined Rudolph $50,000 Saturday for his involvement in the incident where Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off his helmet and hit him over the head with it.
Before that, Rudolph first tried ripping off Garrett's helmet and kicked him in the groin.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely. When he met with the league for his appeal, Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur against him. The league upheld the suspension and said they have found no evidence that such a slur was used.
The ugly final seconds of the Browns 21-7 win resulted in the league handing out more than $700,000 worth of fines.