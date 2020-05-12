DANVILLE, Ill. -- The road to recovery is never easy, it takes time for people to learn what works for them, for some, it's social interaction and with the stay-at-home order, this has caused a problem for many.
Wendy Lambert runs Step Recovery in Danville and says she went from seeing more than 20 individuals to five to six patients a session. She says some of her clients don't have phones or internet and it's made it hard for them to stay clean.
Angie Dix says though she has internet and a home, the Skype and Zoom calls have not worked for her.
"It's hard for me not to do meetings to stay clean. I need the human interaction in order to get past things," she says.
She says she has been two years clean from heroin and five months off of cocaine.
"I quit doing that myself," she says.
She says now, with a baby on the way, it's been hard to stay clean. However, every day, she is fortunate to be alive and staying strong for her baby.
Lambert says she is now having in-person gatherings at 6-8 people limit. She is providing hand sanitizer and making sure people stay 6-feet-apart--this is only for people who really need it.
Lastly, she wants to add that there is now a new recovery home ready to serve the community, especially the homeless. People can shower, snack, and have a place to stay warm.
For more information contact Wendy at 217-597-9653
