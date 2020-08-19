SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Office of the Architect board voted Wednesday to remove statues of Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard from the Illinois State Capitol grounds due to their racist pasts.
The board took up a request from Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Madigan made the call for the statues to be removed in July.
The board also approved moving a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. that is currently off the grounds onto the capitol grounds.
The statues of Menard and Douglas will be stored at a secure, offsite location.
The board said it anticipates removal taking two to three months.
