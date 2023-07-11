URBANA, ILL (WAND) - As you step into your summer sandals in the hotter weather, OSF Healthcare wants you to know, not all flip-flops are made for optimal feet health.
Sandals are found everywhere, from the dollar store to high-end shoe shops. Dr. Marc Leonard, an OSF HealthCare Podiatrist, shares "As summer months come about, certainly weather changes make people want to throw inexpensive flip flops on and things like that. That can be very dangerous to your feet." However, with caution, you can still glide in your flip-flops in style.
Dr. Leonard suggests avoiding cheaply made flip-flops, such as the ones you might see at your local gas station or dollar shop. Instead, opt for investing in proper summer footwear. He also shares some people might not be affected by non-optimal footwear, however, that's not the case for everyone, saying "...if you do have those problems, and you are diabetic or you are neuropathic, then those are things have to be cautiously worn," he says. If you experience any time of foot pain, you should seek the help of a specialist. "Pain is not normal. So if there is pain, if there’s discomfort, if there's changes in your feet, collapsing to the feet, those are good times to see a podiatrist,” said Dr. Leonard.
If you're out shopping this summer for new footwear, take some time to try them on and make sure you're comfortable in your footing. “Be cautious, try them on in the store, get a good, supportive, well-made shoe, and I think that’s the best way to go about it,” Dr. Leonard suggested.
