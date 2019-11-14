DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Winter has made landfall in central Illinois and one popular thing families use to save on energy costs is space heaters.
The Decatur Fire Department wants homeowners to be aware of the dangers a space heater could pose. Brad Gillmar, fire inspector, said there are thousands of house fire that occur each year in the U.S. because of space heaters.
"Safety should always be a top consideration when using space heaters."
Gillmar explained it starts with the basics. Make sure the heater is kept a least 3 feet away from anything that is flammable and it's on a flat surface. He stressed space heaters should not be plugged into extension cords.
"A lot of times extension cords may not be able to handle the amperage the space heater puts out," he explained. "You're home could burn down if the extension cord over heats."
Another tip fire officials suggest is avoid leaving the space heater running for too long. Running for extended times will reduce the lifetime of the heater. It's also important to remember to never leave the space heater running while your asleep or gone. Also, make sure pets and children are kept away from it while it's on.
It's important to remember space heaters should be left on the floor and not on top of furniture, tables or cabinets. Above all, Gillmar reminds homeowners to check the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are in good working order.