MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Tests revealed no positive cases of COVID-19 in Macon County as of Monday, health officials said.
More details from the Macon County Health Department are available at this link. The department is offering information about what people should do if they show COVID-19 symptoms, along with other important details.
Illinois has 1,285 positive cases in the state and 12 confirmed deaths as of Monday, March 23.
Governor JB Pritzker has been giving daily briefings at 2:30 p.m.