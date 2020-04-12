WASHINGTON, (WAND) - NBC reports Americans have started to receive their cash payments via direct deposit from the stimulus bill.
This is part of the $2 trillion bill passed by Congress to stimulate the economy after the decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the IRS shared on Twitter Saturday.
For those without direct deposit information registered with the IRS, it could take months for checks to be mailed. The IRS is expected to roll out an online to help those who have not registered direct deposit.
The payment is based on federal tax returns for 2019 or 2018.
Americans who made less than $75,000 in 2019 will be eligible for the full payment of $1,200. Couples who filed together and made less than $150,000 will get $2,400. An individual who filed as "head of household" and earned $112,500 or less gets $1,200.
For every child in the household, an additional $500 will be paid.
For those that make more than $75,000, payments will be reduced by $5 for every $100 of income that exceeds the limits. The payment decreases to zero for an individual making $99,000 or more or a couple making $198,000 or more.
The maximum payment for a family of four is $3,400.
The payment will not be taxed.
Owing back taxes or other debt to the government does not disqualify a person from being eligible for the payments. However, Americans who are overdue on child support could see their cash payments reduced or eliminated.