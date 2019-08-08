DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local church will knit hats and scarves for area nonprofits.
Stitches of Love hosted by Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church will host a knitting party to make items for shelters in need.
The event is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the church. Anyone in the community is welcome to help. If you don’t know how to use a loom, members will help teach you.
The group has produced a few hundred hats this year alone. Each hat goes to a student at a low-income school and local nonprofits.
The group has been featured on WAND for the Spirit of Central Illinois series and WAND’s Gordon Voit competed in a knitting challenge with the group in 2017.
For more information on the event, click here.