DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local church will knit hats and scarves for area nonprofits.

Stitches of Love hosted by Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church will host a knitting party to make items for shelters in need.

The event is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the church. Anyone in the community is welcome to help. If you don’t know how to use a loom, members will help teach you.

The group has produced a few hundred hats this year alone. Each hat goes to a student at a low-income school and local nonprofits.

The group has been featured on WAND for the Spirit of Central Illinois series and WAND’s Gordon Voit competed in a knitting challenge with the group in 2017.

