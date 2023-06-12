RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- A stolen pickup truck was found submerged in Heritage Lake Park on Monday.
Rantoul Police were notified around 2 p.m., and upon arrival found a red pickup truck completely submerged.
Cornbelt Fire Protection District's dive team was called to assist in extracting the vehicle.
Police report the vehicle was not occupied, and that the truck was reported stolen from Champaign at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Rantoul Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
At this time no further information has been released.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
