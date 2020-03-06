URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The Stone Creek Golf Club might live on, according to a press released from the University of Illinois Division of Athletics and the Atkins Group.
The Atkins Group owns the golf course that closed in January. They say they are “exploring opportunities to continue operation of the Stone Creek Golf Club.”
"This could include The Atkins Group donating the golf course and related real estate to the University of Illinois," the news release said.
DIA and the Atkins Group have opened discussions with the City of Urbana and have plans to consult with the nearly 200 homeowners who occupy the neighborhoods developed by the Atkins Group in and around the golf course.
Both the City of Urbana, DIA and the Atkins Group hope to release their plans in the coming weeks.