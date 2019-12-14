Stop the Violence Memorial Christmas Dinner

Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.