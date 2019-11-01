TILTON, Ill. (WAND) – A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at the Country Market store in the village of Tilton Tuesday morning, but the store told WAND Friday evening the winner has not yet publicly come forward.
"We've got a few regulars that we've talked to, but as far as we know, it hasn't been any of them and it hasn't been anybody that's talked to us yet,” said Brennen Gragert, a customer service associate at the store. "We do have quite a few people, like, regulars that come in and buy tickets, but I think there's a good chance that it was somebody just passing through."
Gragert said speculation as to who the Mega Millions winner is has been the talk of Tilton the last few days.
"There's been a lot of nerves trying to figure out who sold it, like exactly what time it was sold and that,” he said. “And there (have) been a lot of customers talking about it, asking if we knew anything about it.”
Just in case anyone wanted to check, the winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 4-9-17-27-39. The winner has a year to come forward and claim their winnings.