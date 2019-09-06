DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Someone stole from a cash register at a Danville business Friday, store management said.
The suspect could be seen on security camera reaching into the register at Vintage Villains in Danville, located at 126 N. Vermilion St., and taking money. The business said on Facebook the robbery happened while an employee took a cigarette break at 1:50 p.m. Friday.
The store, which sells video games, comics and other items, said it will compensate a person who might have information if it leads to an arrest.
The suspect is 5-foot-8 and has short hair and a goatee, Vintage Villains said.