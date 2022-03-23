SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new exhibit called "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory," is now open at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
The exhibit features ordinary objects made extraordinary by owners who faced "the worst that humanity had to offer but somehow managed to survive."
It tells the stories of people who survived the Holocaust, wars, genocide, and more using personal treasures and keepsakes.
Visitors will see the objects as well as photographs of the treasures surrounded by handwritten notes from the owners or their relatives.
Stories include those of:
- Ursula Meyer, who hid her teddy bear during the Holocaust. She survived to reclaim the bear but lost most of her family
- Siyin Duong, whose father survived the killing fields of Cambodia and managed to save a jade pendant that had been in the family for generations
- Othman Al Ani, who fled violence in Iraq and brought along a small set of dominoes to remind him of good times with friends he may never see again.
“We are so proud to bring this exhibit to Springfield,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Focusing on unique, treasured objects makes the horrors of genocide incredibly real and powerful. Telling the stories of survivors reminds us there is always hope, even in the face of evil like the Holocaust, the killing fields or neighbor-on-neighbor murder in Rwanda.”
“Stories of Survival” was created by the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center. It will be at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum through Jan. 22, 2023. The exhibit is included with the regular museum admission price.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.