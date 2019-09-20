RACHEL, Nev. (WAND) - It all started as an internet joke to "see them aliens," and now that the weekend has actually come, hundreds have shown up with thousands more expected.
The internet hoax known as "Storm Area 51," drew millions of people to join a group on Facebook. The group consisted mostly of jokes about aliens and the lighthearted arguments over the best way to sneak into the top-secret military base.
Thursday, residents of the tiny town of Rachel, Nevada near Area 51 was still preparing for the possible huge influx of curious earthlings.
The hoax has now turned into a very real event and a real chance for small local communities to capitalize on the tourists.
Stages were set up for music groups to perform, and of course vendors are waiting to sell all-things-alien to visitors.
Several hundred people had made their way to the site by Thursday afternoon.
Area 51 has long fueled speculation it is where the government studies space aliens.
Events are planned in Rachel and Hiko, a 45-minute drive away, the two towns closest to Area 51.
"This phenomenon is really a perfect blend of interest in aliens and the supernatural, government conspiracies, and the desire to know what we don't know," said Michael Ian Borer, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, sociologist who researches pop culture and paranormal activity.
"People desire to be part of something, to be ahead of the curve," Borer said. "Area 51 is a place where normal, ordinary citizens can't go. When you tell people they can't do something, they just want to do it more."
Eric Holt, the Lincoln County emergency manager overseeing preparations, said he believed they are ready to handle as many as 30,000 visitors at the events should they actually show up.
To the military and government though, this weekend is no laughing matter.
Taking no chances, the Federal Aviation Administration closed nearby air space. Air Force jets still be heard running, along with an occasional sonic boom.
George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center souvenir store in Hiko, said the "Area 51 Basecamp" Friday and Saturday will focus on music, movies and talks about extraterrestrial lore.
Electronic dance music DJ and recording artist Paul Oakenfold is Friday's headliner in Hiko.
The U.S. Air Force has issued stern warnings for people not to approach the gates of the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located.
Last week, two Dutch tourists attracted by "Storm Area 51," were arrested trying to sneak onto the base. The men pleaded guilty to trespassing at a secure U.S. site nowhere near Area 51 and will have to pay thousands in fines.
Locals told NBC News the military added razor wire to barbed cattle fencing on the Area 51 boundary, installed more cameras and battery-powered lighting, and erected an imposing spike barrier just inside a gate.
A new sign tells trespassers they will be arrested and fined $1,000.