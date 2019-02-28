SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who was involved in a legal battle and paid after claiming she had a sexual encounter with now-President Donald Trump, is coming to Springfield.
Daniels will be appearing at the Deja Vu Showgirls nightclub on March 22.
She will be signing her book, "Full Disclosure," at the club at 3 p.m.
Daniels will then perform at the nightclub at 11 p.m.
Daniels will also be participating in a protest against the Live Adult Entertainment Facility Surcharge Act at the Illinois State Capitol earlier that day.