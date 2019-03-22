SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who was involved in a legal battle and paid after claiming she had a sexual encounter with now-President Donald Trump, is protesting the so called "Sin Tax" along with exotic dancers at the Illinois State Capitol.
The protest is being sponsored by the Deja Vu Services, Inc., the world's largest adult entertainment group.
The group is protesting the tax that requires strip clubs in the state to collect $3 from each guest or pay a flat tax.
The law, called the Live Adult Entertainment Facility Surcharge Act, was enacted in 2012.
The law helps fund rape crisis centers throughout the state.
The protest is Friday at 1 p.m.