SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels will be visiting Springfield next week.
Daniels was involved in a legal battle and paid after claiming she had a sexual encounter with now-President Donald Trump.
Daniels will be performing at a local strip club Friday, March 22.
She will also be joining a protest in front of the Illinois State Capitol with dozens of adult entertainers from a number of Illinois adult entertainment clubs.
The protest is being sponsored by the Deja Vu Services, Inc., the world’s largest adult entertainment group.
They will demonstrate against Illinois’ “Sin Tax” that requires strip clubs in the state to collect $3 from each guest or pay a flat tax.
The law, called the Live Adult Entertainment Facility Surcharge Act, was enacted in 2012.
The law is supposed to help fund rape crisis centers throughout the state.
Some smaller adult entertainment venues claim they cannot afford the effect of the tax and have since closed.