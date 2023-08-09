(WAND) - Stormy weather is heading to Central Illinois along with more heat and humidity.
Morning sunshine and fog will give way to strong to severe storms later today. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.
Those storms end early tonight with patchy fog again late.
Thursday will be a nice day with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
Friday and Saturday will be very warm and humid with highs well into the 80s, but feeling more like the 90s with the humidity.
There is a threat of more strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers may linger into Saturday morning. More showers and storms are possible later Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
