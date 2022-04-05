(WAND WEATHER)- A few strong thunderstorms are possible across Central Illinois.
A weather system will bring us a breezy and showery day today with highs near 60°.
Showers are likely tonight along with a few strong to severe storms across our western hometowns early this evening. While damaging winds will be the biggest threat, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Those showers end early Wednesday morning then we'll enjoy a sun and cloud mix. Highs will again be around 60°.
Colder weather moves in for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Rain Thursday afternoon could mix with snow showers late Thursday night and Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
