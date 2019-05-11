STREATOR, Ill. (WAND) - Streator firefighters were called to a fire this morning where they found people trapped inside an apartment complex.
The call came in around 8 Saturday morning, all off duty fire fighters were called in, and Streator Police Department was called to help.
Initial crews on the scene found heavy fire conditions blocking all exits to the apartments.
A mother in the home had to drop her children to officers out of the second story window. The adults were able to jump to safety shortly after.
After knocking more of the fire down, firefighters were able to enter the structure where they rescued a dog and an entire litter of puppies.
No one was injured in the fire.