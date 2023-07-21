DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Neighbors woke up to find the 800 block of S. Webster Street blocked off Friday morning.
Multiple officers searched a red Dodge vehicle parked on the street. Others talked to neighbors to see if they might have witnessed what happened. Some appeared to be overcome with emotion as officers questioned them. Police maintained a consistent presence of five to six vehicles to block off the scene.
Neighbors who spoke to WAND News said they did not witness what brought police out to their neighborhood, but they remember waking up a little before 5 a.m. to sound of sirens and the red and blue flashing lights outside.
As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, police have not released any information on what brought them out to S. Webster Street, but they did say a release will be forthcoming later in the morning.
This article will be updated as Decatur police release more information.
