DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday.
One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m.
The other closure will be the intersection of N. Lynette Dr. & W. Pershing Rd during the same time.
Drivers are told to use caution if driving through the areas.
