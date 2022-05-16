ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, the Village of St. Joseph honored two local men for their service and dedication.
Back in January, the village voted in favor of putting up honorary street signs for fallen officer Lt. Aaron Landers and former Mayor BJ Hackler.
A sign dedication service was held on Saturday at the corner of Lincoln and East Main streets for BJ Hackler. Village leaders said Hackler served as mayor for more than 36 years.
"I miss him very much," said Duke Goodwin."I look over at his Jeep, which is over here on this street, and that's where it was at every morning."
The village also honored fallen University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers. Landers was killed by a drunk driver while he was riding his motorcycle.
On Saturday, the village dedicated a portion of Aspen Court and Locust Drive to Landers.
"It meant a lot to see the citizens of St. Joseph decided to dedicate the street to my friend," said Jeff Thomas.
He served 24 years with the University of Illinois Police Department and worked with many law enforcement programs, including the East Central Illinois Bomb Squad.
