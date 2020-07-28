SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Construction continued Tuesday in downtown Shelbyville on the city's streetscape project.
Since the beginning of May, work has been done on repairing and replacing sidewalks, lights and underground storm sewer work. Mayor Jeff Johnson said this project has been a plan in the making, so he's glad to see it happening.
"It's going to be kind of tough when it's going on, but afterwards you're going to see a lot of improvement and a lot of new businesses," Johnson said.
Downtown Shelbyville is a main highway that many use. Johnson explained leaders completed different studies on traffic flow to figure out the best plan for the streetscape project.
"It's been something that's been engineered for a long time, but we finally got started," he said.
The city of Shelbyville attracts millions of people throughout the year. Johnson felt this project will enhance tourism and bring businesses into town.
"We thought as people drive through and it will attract them," explained Johnson."If we can do things to get them into the stores and get them shopping and gets those jobs created."
The project is expected to be completed in the fall. Johnson said after Main Street is completed, the city will work on Morgan Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.