(WAND WEATHER) - A stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois.
While a few showers are possible across our far southwestern hometowns this morning, dry weather takes over for the rest of Tuesday.
Highs will approach 80°.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
By the weekend, scattered showers are possible with the best chances coming Saturday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
