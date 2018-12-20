CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A stretch of South Prospect that sees a lot of traffic will be getting a makeover next year.
Come March, work will start to turn two lanes into three between Windsor and Curtis roads.
There will also be new curbs, gutters, and storm sewers.
New streetlights, better sidewalks, on-street bike lanes, and a running/walking path will also be added.
The News Gazette reports the project will cost $5.3 million. 80 percent of that will be done with federal money through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The remaining $1.06 million will be covered by Champaign and Savoy.
The goal is to have the project complete by November of next year.