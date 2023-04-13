CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — After more than a year of bargaining and one week of striking, Eastern Illinois University's faculty union has decided to officially consider the university's "last, best, final offer."
The bargaining team at EIU UPI (IFT Local 4100) did not endorse the offer but has given the decision to the union members to decide.
“We knew this wouldn’t be easy from the start, and we were right. I am heartened by the unified strength and care that our members showed throughout this process, despite the administration's various attempts to derail and delay," said EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow. "We know our cause is just, and we stood up, together, for the entire campus to demand that this administration prioritize our students and the educators and staff who teach and support them.”
According to a statement from the union, the bargaining team chose not to endorse the package as the administration did not offer union members a chance to do work that was missed during the strike. The team said that this missing provision is a common piece of end-of-strike agreements.
“We always act with our students in mind, and we make decisions with transparency and by involving all of our members because we are a democratic organization that is only strengthened by the participation of everyone,” said Lead Negotiator Billy Hung. “I am tremendously proud of our members and so thoroughly grateful to our supportive students and community members. Because of their support we have gained a contract in which working conditions are significantly improved for all our members. The financial offer remains an effective pay cut, but our members knew that we had to consider this package despite the cost to our own financial well-being because we know that improving conditions for our advisors, counselors, and faculty means improving the learning environment for all of our students."
The full membership will vote to ratify the agreement sometime next week. A date has not yet been set.
The university released the following statement:
"Eastern Illinois University is pleased to inform our students, the campus, and the Charleston community that UPI members will return to their classrooms and offices tomorrow -- Friday, April 14, 2023. EIU thanks all parties for their commitment to our students and willingness to collaboratively chart a pathway forward as the University and its UPI partners work together to advance EIU's mission."
