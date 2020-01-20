(WAND) - Thousands of strollers are being recalled, because the hinge joints can collapse and cause babies and children riding in them to fall.
This recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).
Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.
About 2,000 strollers are impacted by the recall.
Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.
The strollers were sold on Amazon.com, at Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.
For information about a replacement or refund, call Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.