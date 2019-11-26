Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.