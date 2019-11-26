(WAND) - A broken line of strong storms could trek through parts of central Illinois Tuesday night.
Areas west of U.S. 51 have been placed under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) while areas east of U.S. 51 are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5). The areas under the yellow slight risk have the highest probability of seeing strong storms.
In terms of timing, light showers will begin late Tuesday morning and will last into the late afternoon hours. By 9-10 p.m., we will likely see some pockets of heavy rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. The storms that could be potentially strong will form near the Illinois River by roughly 10 p.m. and will work their way into western parts of central Illinois at around 11 p.m. By midnight, the strong storms will be well into the viewing area. As they cross over U.S. 51, they will start to break apart and weaken gradually before crossing over into Indiana.
The main impacts from these storms will be damaging wind gusts of 50+mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
Be sure to stay weather aware and to turn on your weather radios before heading to bed.