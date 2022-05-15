Thunderstorms will travel ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong or severe as they travel across Central Illinois.
Storms are expected to enter the Cass, Morgan, Scott County area around 2 pm at the earliest.
Storms have a chance to weaken as they meet with the drier air mass that’s in place across Central Illinois. They look to exit into Indiana around 6 to 7 o’clock in the evening.
Storm Prediction Center has the Southern part of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The timing of the storms remains 2 pm until 7 pm.
The main concern this evening is the possibility of strong winds in excess of 60 mph, however, all modes of severe weather are possible.
Download the WAND weather app from Google Play or the Apple App Store to get alerts sent directly to your phone.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.