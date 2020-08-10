(WAND) - Central Illinois will see a round of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.
As a cold front moves into the area, it'll clash with the hot and humid conditions to produce a severe weather threat.
Across our northern hometowns, from around Lincoln, Bloomington, Champaign, and Watseka, the Storm Prediction Center has that area under an "enhanced" risk (level three of five) for severe weather.
The rest of Central Illinois is under a "slight" risk, which is level two of five.
The timeline for the severe storms is between 3 and 10 p.m.
The biggest threat from these storms will be damaging winds, but flash flooding and large hail are also possible.
The WAND StormCenter 17 weather team will be monitoring this situation and keep you posted on air and online.
