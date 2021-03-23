(WAND) - Parts of Central Illinois could see some strong to severe storms later Tuesday.
In addition to the storms, wind gusts of over 40 miles-per-hour are likely today.
A storm system bringing stormy weather and snow to the Plains will be impacting our weather Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Showers will break out Tuesday morning and become heavier by afternoon.
Storms are possible between 5-10 p.m. Some of the stronger storms could bring damaging winds and larger hail. This will be mainly confined to our western hometowns.
While we have a marginal threat of stronger storms this evening, the best chances of more widespread severe weather, with tornadoes, will be across Missouri and Iowa.
More showers and storms are likely Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.