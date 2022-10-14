(WAND WEATHER) - Strong winds will blow across Central Illinois again today.
Gusts will approach 40 miles-per-hour this afternoon and evening and outdoor burning is not recommended. A "Red Flag Warning" covers a large portion of the area this afternoon.
A few showers are possible this evening and early tonight.
As we head into the weekend, we'll enjoy a sun and cloud mix. It'll be breezy and cool with around 60° Saturday and 62° Sunday.
Much colder weather moves in early next week.
Highs Monday and Tuesday will only reach the upper-40s to around 50° with overnight lows in the 20s.
A freeze is likely Monday night and Tuesday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
