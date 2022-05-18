SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield fire crews responded to a large house fire Tuesday morning.
According to the Fire Department, crews responded on general alarm for a possible structure fire with no specific address.
Battalion 2 arrived at 3340 Nichols road to find a 2 story stone residential house with heavy smoke pushing from entire second floor and flames through the roof.
Fire crews report the house was approximately 30'x40' and sat roughly 600' off the main road by an extremely narrow lane that lead up to house.
After assessing the scene, crews determined the house appeared vacant with front door forced open.
Command announced defensive operations and requested Arson Investigators report to the scene.
Officials say after approximately 30 minutes of master stream use, all exterior lines were shut down and command announced transition to interior operations. After another 30 minutes, attack group announced bulk of fire was extinguished and extensive overhaul began.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, however, the structure was deemed a total loss.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
