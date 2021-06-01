SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A structure fire was reported Tuesday night at a Springfield home on West Jefferson Street.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said crews responded Tuesday night to the structure and found heavy smoke coming from the building. An interior attack was performed and flames were out at 9:20 p.m.
Firefighters were still on the scene after the fire was out to conduct overhaul work.
The union said City Water, Light and Power was requested to respond.
It's unclear if there were any injuries. WAND News is working to learn more information.
